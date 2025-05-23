Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
Townhouses with garage for sale in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
Unfinished building 840 sq.m in the area of Ag. Panteleimon with unlimited sea and mountain …
$1,08M
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
