  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Larissa

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

Larissa
130
Leptokarya
81
Litochoro
30
Platamonas
10
130 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 186 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€245,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 261 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€320,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€440,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
€210,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
2 room apartment with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€390,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€95,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the semi-bas…
€115,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€145,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€360,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€120,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€247,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€75,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
4 room apartment with mountain view in Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€89,900
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€130,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€199,900
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€330,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€750,000

Property types in Municipality of Larissa

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
