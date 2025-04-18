Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Larissa
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Larissa, Greece

Larissa
5
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
$125,249
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
$73,062
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
$93,937
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 178 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and …
$84,098
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 81 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
$88,718
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
