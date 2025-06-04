Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Kropia, Greece

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$208,749
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kitsi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
