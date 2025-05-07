Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece

No properties were found in this region.
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$510,349
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 store…
$102,070
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$294,868
Townhouse 6 rooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one l…
$510,349
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$221,151
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$306,210
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The complex of apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the g…
$191,839
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Ground Floor Apartment 48 sq.m. for Sale in Kalyves, Chalkidiki📍 Location: Kalyves, Chalkidi…
$181,458
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For Sale: 130 sq.m. Apartment in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Fully Furnished and Ready to Move In…
$396,938
Townhouse 2 rooms in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. T…
$362,915
6 room apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
6 room apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Top-Floor Apartment with Rooftop Terrace – 185 sq.m. + 220 sq.m. Roof AreaFor sale…
$430,962
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
$294,868
Properties features in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece

