Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kalamata
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leuktro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leuktro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bedro…
$841,813
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ba…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Andromache, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$129,078
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
🏠 Detached House for Sale – 310 sq.m. in Nea Kerasia, Thessaloniki – With Views of Mount Oly…
$331,113
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 392 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one level. Ground floor …
$112,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
$125,711
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$280,604
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$143,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
$145,914
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri -- Lofos Axiomatikon 92 Sq…
$143,669
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in Kalyves village 450 meters from the beach. The ap…
$160,506
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go