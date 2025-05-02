Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ilion
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For Sale | Residential Detached house | Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 170 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms,…
$112,822
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Omonia center of Athens, apartment of 78 sq m. bright 1st floor, furnished, in excellent con…
$203,080
Leave a request
Cottage in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Rimini 100 Sq.m., …
$169,234
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go