  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Gouve

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Gouve, Greece

Municipality of Chersonisos
10
15 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 151m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
€690,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 147m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
€710,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
€280,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€380,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€250,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€400,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.m. by the sea, in a gated residential complex in a tourist sea…
€649,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€99,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€300,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consi…
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
€278,300
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€430,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Agency
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€360,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€215,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Gouve

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Gouve, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
