Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,48M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
$1,06M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
