  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Municipal Unit of Elliniko
15
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
4
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Two luxurious maisonettes of 126.24 sq m with internal elevator and sea view for sale! Two …
$826,487
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools near the sea, Athens, Greece We offer a duplex a…
$1,09M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$480,122
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
