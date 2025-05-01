Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Municipal Unit of Elliniko
15
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
4
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Two luxurious maisonettes of 126.24 sq m with internal elevator and sea view for sale! Two …
$826,487
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
