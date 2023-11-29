Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Eastern Samos, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Samos, Greece
Samos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€1,70M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

