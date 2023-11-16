Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Code: 1334 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Studio of total surface 20 sq.m, on…
€29,000

Properties features in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir