  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Corinth

Lands for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 365 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€270,000
Plot of land in Porto Germeno, Greece
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Plot of land in Perigiali, Greece
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
€120,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€650,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land plot is located in the …
€11,00M
Plot of land in Form, Greece
Plot of land
Form, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€300,000
Plot of land in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€52,000
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
€125,000
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 240 sqm is located in Vrahati area…
€70,000
Plot of land in Perigiali, Greece
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Lexeo area
€880,000
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Lexeo area
€170,000
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Camping for sale! Thecampsite is locatedin the area of Lechaeo - Corinthia. It is situated o…
€3,68M
Plot of land in Alepochori, Greece
Plot of land
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
€500,000
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5512 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€700,000
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The plot is located in Kato Assos …
€2,52M
