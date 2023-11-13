UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Municipality of Athens
Lands for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Clear all
416 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
€390,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€390,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€460,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 281 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
€460,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
€1,65M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1
1
The land plot is located in Agia Paraskeui area. For sale corner plot of 1380 sq.m., with a …
€1,65M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 805 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory, the land has the abilit…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land is located in the Nikea area
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
336 m²
Land for sale with an area of 329 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, with…
€750,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 900 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory, the land has the abilit…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 315 sq.m. in Athens. On the territory of the building, water …
€1,35M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 260 sq.m. in Athens. Water has been supplied on the territory…
€540,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 186 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
330 m²
In a very nice location. Quiet. Slightly sloping. On a hill. Penteli view. In a nice neighbo…
€285,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 470 sq.m. in Athens. On the territory of the building, water …
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 1139 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, el…
€475,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1
3
Oikismos Makedonia SALE Plot for construction Area: 750 m2, Code. HPS3805, 350.000 €
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
270 m²
Excellent point! Ideal plot for residence. In Patima Vrilissio. Corner, quiet. Sunny. Plenty…
€290,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 1322 sq.m. in Attica
€600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 700 sq.m. in Athens in the Polygono area
€1,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 1600 sq.m. in Athens. Two land plots 1.145 sq.m and 450 sq.m a…
€3,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 432 sq.m. in Athens. The site is located in the prestigious Gl…
€885,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3.455 sq.m. enemy Marusi
€2,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 880 sq.m. on the East Peloponnese. On the territory with the a…
€450,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL