  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Dry, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dry, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Myli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€145,000

Properties features in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
