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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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