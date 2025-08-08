Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
🏛 LOFT-apartment in the heart of Athens - Neos Kosmos district under the Golden VisaPrice: €…
$365,577
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go