Hotels for sale in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 3 370 m² in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 3 370 m²
Platanos, Greece
Area 3 370 m²
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 734 m² in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 1 734 m²
Platanos, Greece
Area 1 734 m²
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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