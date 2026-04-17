Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 816 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$2,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 810 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 810 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one kit…
$4,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$944,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 540 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go