Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$380,393
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go