Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Aegina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens u…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go