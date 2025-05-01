Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Vocha
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go