Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Thebes, Greece

houses
7
8 properties total found
Townhouse with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
€235,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
€285,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€367,500
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€180,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
€425,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€160,000

