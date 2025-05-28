Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$386,185
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
In a magnificent natural landscape, with panoramic views of the Saronic Gulf and just 250 me…
$316,281
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
