Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Saronikos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

villas
5
townhouses
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
In a magnificent natural landscape, with panoramic views of the Saronic Gulf and just 250 me…
$316,281
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go