  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$359,937
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$292,248
1 room Cottage in Chalikounas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace. The…
$260,936
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$553,184
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$520,828
