Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms…
$391,404
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$1,25M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$375,748
1 room Cottage in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
$122,930
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$417,497
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$313,123
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$268,212
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$333,998
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
$346,828
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$469,684
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$500,997
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$939,369
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Luxury maisonette of 135sqm for sale - Sea view - In 3 levels - Ground floor consists of a…
$377,545
