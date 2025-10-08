Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lefktro
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefktro, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Stoupa, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 101 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$567,878
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefktro, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go