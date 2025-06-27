Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lefktro
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Lefktro, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Riglia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$470,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leuktro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leuktro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bedro…
$871,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Riglia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 139 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$581,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefktro, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go