  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Kato Olympos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Kato Olympos, Greece

houses
5
5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Mesangala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Mesangala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livin…
$173,220
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$126,036
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$440,793
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kastri Loutro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kastri Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. 1st floor consists of 3 bedro…
$371,058
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aigani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aigani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$120,030
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
