Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Ellomenos, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipal Unit of Ellomenos, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale, a 1.000 sq.m hotel on a 1.500 sq.m land plot on the island of Lefkada. The hot…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 020 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 020 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 1 020 m²
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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