Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Ellomenos

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Ellomenos, Greece

1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Rachi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Rachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1.000 sq.m hotel on a 1.500 sq.m land plot on the island of Lefkada. The hotel c…
€2,90M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir