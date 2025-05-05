Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Elliniko
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 203 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,41M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$767,151
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,41M
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
