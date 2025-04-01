Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Diakopto, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$260,936
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of li…
$146,124
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$293,902
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of li…
$156,561
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$344,435
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Diakopto, Greece

