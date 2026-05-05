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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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Hotel 1 460 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Hotel 1 460 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 460 m²
For sale hotel of 1460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 3 levels. Sem…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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