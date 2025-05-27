Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 250 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
$797,783
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 152 square meters in Attica. The second floor cons…
$455,876
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 260 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$802,341
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go