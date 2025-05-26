Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go