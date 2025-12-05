Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Anthidon
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

villas
14
cottages
10
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$417,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the mountain, …
$356,984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one b…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$526,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go