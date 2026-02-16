Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Methoni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Methoni Municipal Unit, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$568,452
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Methoni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go