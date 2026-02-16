Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Methoni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Methoni Municipal Unit, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$568,452
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$503,290
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Methoni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go