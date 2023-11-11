Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

2 823 properties total found
Plot of land in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6590 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€280,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€900,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Floor -1
€1,10M
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€700,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€2,00M
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€1,40M
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 860 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
€135,000
Plot of land in Potamia, Greece
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
Property Code. 11403 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €20.000 . Discover the features o…
€20,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Area 11 550 m²
Land is 11 550 sq. meters and is located 240 meters from the beach St. George in Ammouliani …
€350,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€300,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€450,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,60M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€900,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Floor -1
€880,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1483 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€275,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€450,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 926 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€300,000
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 104 m²
Kavala, Byronas: Plot for sale 104 sq.m. with a building factor of 1.6, building square foot…
€85,000
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
For sale by exclusive mandate: Plot of land in an excellent location next to the settlement…
€57,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11401 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €67.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€67,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€380,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Floor -1
€1,50M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,000,000
