Villas for sale in Loutraki, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 509 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
€1,06M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€950,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 268 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€999,000
