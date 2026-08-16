Villas for sale in Loutraki, Greece

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Villas in Loutraki, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An impressive 135 sq m villa for sale in Loutraki built on a 700 sq m plot, combining unique…
$469,893
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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