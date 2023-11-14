Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Loutra Edipsou
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece

сommercial property
5
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,10M
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
€3,80M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
€950,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
€470,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir