  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Limenas Chersonisou
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Hotel 18 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Hotel 18 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey hotel of 1200sq.m. The property accommodates 18 comfortable apartments, …
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotelnear the beach in the tourist area of Hersonissos. The hotelsize it is680 sq…
€1,80M
