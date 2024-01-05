UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Limenas Chersonisou
Commercial real estate in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
hotels
11
Clear all
32 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
6
162 m²
5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€249,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54
1 000 m²
1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20
1 150 m²
1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
11
480 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
30
1 400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
225 m²
1
Suggested for sale a business - dental clinic in the most organized tourist destination of C…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
8
400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Koutouloufari, Greece
54
2 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18
900 m²
1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42
1 411 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
200 m²
4
Business suggested for sale just 10 meters from the sea, in one of the most famous and large…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18
1 200 m²
1
For sale a 4-storey hotel of 1200sq.m. The property accommodates 18 comfortable apartments, …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12
350 m²
1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial real estate with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12
760 m²
4
For sale a residential complex of 760sq.m, in the island of Crete. The complex consists of 1…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale a building of 400 sq. m, on the promenade of a popular tourist town, close to the p…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
750 m²
1
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
700 m²
1
For sale a commercial property of 700 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1.000 sq.m. The tavern i…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
2 800 m²
1
For sale children's camp with a total area of 2800 sq. m in the area of Hersonissos. The cam…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
240 m²
1
For sale business property of area 240 sq.m on a plot of 2150 sq.m. in the prefecture of Her…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
8
270 m²
1
For sale is a building with 8 apartments in Piskopiano village. The property consists of two…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
11
600 m²
4
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Piskopiano, Greece
1
180 m²
1
For sale business with a permit of to operate it as a reasturant or a snack bar. The buildin…
€363,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
650 m²
1
For sale four storey building of 650 sq.m. in Hersonisos, Crete. The property is unfinished …
€318,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 bedroom with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
2
1
350 m²
1
For sale a touristic bussiness in a central spot,an old well maintained stone building opera…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
129 m²
1
Business is suggested for sale, located in a tourist area in Crete. The business is 129sqm i…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
80 m²
1
Business is suggested for sale in a tourist zone of Crete. The total area of the business is…
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
580 m²
1
For sale complex of 14 apartments in Port of Chersonissos. The complex is 580sqm on a 210 sq…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
14
680 m²
1
For sale a hotelnear the beach in the tourist area of Hersonissos. The hotelsize it is680 sq…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
1
148 m²
1
For sale is a ground floor commercial store of 148 sq.m. in the Limenas Hersonisou
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
6
240 m²
1
For sale is an investment property located in a tourist resort village of Hersonisos. The pr…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
