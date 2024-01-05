Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€249,000
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a business - dental clinic in the most organized tourist destination of C…
€750,000
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Hotel 18 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Business suggested for sale just 10 meters from the sea, in one of the most famous and large…
€950,000
Hotel 18 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey hotel of 1200sq.m. The property accommodates 18 comfortable apartments, …
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Commercial real estate with sea view, with first coastline in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a residential complex of 760sq.m, in the island of Crete. The complex consists of 1…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 400 sq. m, on the promenade of a popular tourist town, close to the p…
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
€3,50M
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 700 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1.000 sq.m. The tavern i…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale children's camp with a total area of 2800 sq. m in the area of Hersonissos. The cam…
€3,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business property of area 240 sq.m on a plot of 2150 sq.m. in the prefecture of Her…
€1,40M
Commercial 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a building with 8 apartments in Piskopiano village. The property consists of two…
€400,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Piskopiano, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business with a permit of to operate it as a reasturant or a snack bar. The buildin…
€363,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale four storey building of 650 sq.m. in Hersonisos, Crete. The property is unfinished …
€318,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a touristic bussiness in a central spot,an old well maintained stone building opera…
€630,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Business is suggested for sale, located in a tourist area in Crete. The business is 129sqm i…
€290,000
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Business is suggested for sale in a tourist zone of Crete. The total area of the business is…
€205,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of 14 apartments in Port of Chersonissos. The complex is 580sqm on a 210 sq…
€1,70M
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotelnear the beach in the tourist area of Hersonissos. The hotelsize it is680 sq…
€1,80M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a ground floor commercial store of 148 sq.m. in the Limenas Hersonisou
€175,000
Commercial 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an investment property located in a tourist resort village of Hersonisos. The pr…
€300,000
