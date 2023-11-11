Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Limenaria
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Limenaria, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Limenaria, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Semi-basement apartment 108 sq.m. in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a living room,…
€60,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir