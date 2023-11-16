Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesotopos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesotopos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a building (preserved building ) on the island of Mytilini The pro…
€325,000
Hotel 1 room with fridge, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Hotel 1 room with fridge, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 170 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a Traditional Guesthouses Complex (hotel) The hotel is located on Lesvos i…
€2,45M
