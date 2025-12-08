Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 1 room in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 167 m²
For sale villa of 167 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There are: air conditioning. Extras inc…
$2,17M
Villa 1 room in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Basement consists of one bedroom…
$2,43M
NicoleNicole
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Level Villa in Lefkada with Swimming Pool –  1 550 000€ ! Perched majestically above …
$1,80M
Villa 1 room in Katomeri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Katomeri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters on Islands. There are: solar panels for water heating, a f…
$2,57M
