Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain ope…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go