Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Laganas Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Laganas Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Laganas Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go